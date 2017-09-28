AFC extend winning run at Soham

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 0

AFC Sudbury 2

He may have ruled himself out of the running for the job on a permanent basis now, but Danny Laws is thoroughly enjoying his interim spell in charge of AFC Sudbury.

Victories help of course, and Tuesday’s win at Soham Town Rangers was The Yellows’ fourth in a row under Law’s guidance, following the sacking of Jamie Godbold on September 12.

Such form could lead one to assume the experienced boss will be throwing his hat into the ring to inherit the role long-term, but that is not the case.

For Laws remains in situ as the club’s academy chief, having last season overseen an impressive haul of four trophies by the Under-18s.

And it is the demands of that role that have convinced Laws he is not the right man to take on the first-team responsibilities going forward.

Asked if he would take the job were it to be offered, Laws replied: “No, not right now.

“It is not the right thing for the football club to have me as a manager at the moment.

“It will take away lots of positives in other areas of the football club.

“Working with the academy is my job and to move away from that, it has to be right personally and right for the football club.

“The club is bigger than me and it is bigger than whoever the manager is. They will take their time to make the decision.

“Of course there is a lot of interest in the job — who would not want it if the situation was right for them? I have loved it and if I hang around a bit longer, that is great.

“It is a cliché, but it is one game at a time right now.”

It is still unclear as to when Laws’ temporary stint will draw to a close, with chairman Phil Turner telling the Free Press last week that the club will not be rushed into appointing Godbold’s successor.

However, when the time comes for Laws to once again make the academy his sole focus, he is keen to point out that Sudbury’s upturn in form has not solely been down to his impact.

“These lads have been wonderful ever since I came in,” he added.

“We have been winning football matches and the reason is because everyone has given everything.

“Sam Clarke (captain) has been brilliant, but it is also not just the players — people like Danny Potter (Laws’ assistant) and Brian Swift (physio) have been fantastic.

“The work ethic and the professionalism has been second to none.

“I have had so much support from everyone and I have to mention Mike Ford. He works with me in the academy and he has been doing the research on the opposition to make sure we are best prepared.”

The trip to Soham is not one that will live long in the memory, but it was nonetheless a decent away showing from Laws’ men.

They got their noses in front during the first half with two goals from set pieces and then countered well after the restart, while soaking up any pressure from the hosting Greens.

When AFC broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, with what was the game’s first shot on or off target, the scorer’s identity was of little surprise.

Adam Mills reached double figures for the campaign during Saturday’s 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Heybridge Swifts, and he scored goal number 11 in only his 12th game since joining AFC.

His free-kick from 25 yards out got up over the Soham wall and left Josh Pope in the home goal with no chance.

Summer signing Mills turned provider 11 minutes later as Sudbury doubled their advantage.

It was his free-kick from wide on the right that Soham failed to clear and Louis Blake pounced to loop his shot over Pope and into the net.

In a rare foray forward in the first half, Soham’s Dan Hobbs blazed over under pressure from Tyler French, and early on after the restart Harry Norman headed wide of Paul Walker’s goal when well placed.

Sudbury were still carving out the better chances, though, and only smart reflexes from Pope denied Dave Cowley, who had cleverly weaved his way into the penalty area before unleashing a powerful shot.

It was not until the 75th minute that Walker was called on to make his first save by the home team, yet he showed no signs of rustiness when tipping over Callum Russell’s header at the back post.

And there was one final piece of work for Walker before the night was out, which on this occasion saw him get down low to hold Norman’s powerful header.

The win — Sudbury’s fifth on the spin in all competitions — lifted them up to 13th position ahead of Saturday’s lengthy Emirates FA Cup trip to Truro City (3pm), before hosting Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n AFC Sudbury have announced that children under the age of 11 will gain free entry to their home game against Aylesbury United in the Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round on Saturday, October 7, to mark Non League Day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting the club office on afcsudbury@gmail.com or by calling 01787 376213.

