AFC agree to Eagle sale

Twelve months after arriving at AFC Sudbury, Rob Eagle has moved on to Leiston.

The Yellows sanctioned the midfielder’s exit after receiving an undisclosed bid from their fellow Suffolk side.

Eagle featured regularly for Sudbury in the Ryman League Premier Division last season following his arrival from Lowestoft Town, making 47 appearances and scoring eight goals.

There could be a quick reunion between the player and his former club, with Sudbury set to host Leiston in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 29.

On a more positive note, the Wardale Williams Stadium-based outfit have announced that three academy players have agreed new contracts.

Forwards Ollie Dunlop and Mekhi McKenzie have penned two-year deals, while midfielder Joe Wright has taken up a 12-month option.

* For more reaction to these stories, see this week’s Free Press print edition.