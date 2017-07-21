AFC Academy boys enjoy ‘fantastic trip’ to New York

Danny Laws hailed AFC Sudbury Academy’s tour of America as a ‘fantastic trip’ as they competed in the New York Cup for the first time.

The Yellows were in New York last week for the third staging of the competition, which is billed as one of the most competitive tournaments with teams from the UK, Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and beyond, travelling over to take part this year.

AFC were placed in Bracket A of the Men’s U19 Super Elite and, after narrowly losing both of their first two games by one goal, finished the tour with a 3-0 win against OBGC Roadrunners Blue 98.

Laws, the director of football and youth development at Sudbury, described the trip as a huge success and said all of his players were excellent ambassadors for the club.

“It was a fantastic trip,” Laws said. “It’s the second year we’ve been over to America, last year we went to Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, and this year we went to New York City.

“We were at the Manhattan College, in their student accommodation, and it gave the boys a great feel for what the universities are like over there, especially for some of the boys who are looking to gain scholarships in the US.”

Ahead of their New York Cup campaign, AFC kicked off their trip with three warm-up games and won all three.

Aaron Pengelly and Ben Hunter were among the goalscorers for Sudbury as they beat Westchester Flames Under-20s 3-0, before Callum Watson got the winner in a 1-0 victory over New York Soccer Club Under-23s.

In their final warm-up game, Hunter, Callum Fuller and Ollie Peters found the target as the Yellows recorded a 3-1 win against Cedar Stars FC.

The Academy began their New York Cup fixtures on Friday with a 1-0 defeat to a Cedar Stars team, while a 2-1 reverse to French side LA 59-62 was marred by an injury to AFC’s Adam Dunnage.

Laws is anticipating Dunnage, who sustained a broken fibula, to be back on the pitch by the end of September or early October.

Jake Colclough and Callum Vincent (two) struck to earn a 3-0 win against OBGC Roadrunners Blue 98 in the Academy’s final game of the trip on Sunday.

“All the players were a credit to themselves, their families and AFC,” Laws added.