A lot of work needed but Godbold happy with first training session

AFC Sudbury are dealing with the fallout of 12 players leaving the club over the summer — but Jamie Godbold is adamant it presents an ‘exciting experience’ as the team rebuild.

The manager gave his assessment to the Free Press following Tuesday’s return to training.

TOP SIGNING: Paul Walker has joined from Haverhill Borough

“It was great for the team to come together this early,” he said.

“Obviously there’s been a lot of changes so we have a lot of work to do in preparation for a new season.

“The main challenge is seeing how quickly we can gel together as a team and get to know each other.

“But it’s an exciting experience having to start again and, in some ways, a better one as players are coming in fresh — without any of the negativity of last season.

PRACTICE: Assistant manager Andy Reynolds led the first training session

“It was a good first session, with the new players keen to show what they can do.

“I was happy with the enthusiasm of our new signings. But I think we also recognise that we pretty much need to work on every aspect of our game.

“A big part of that will come as the players get to know each other better, and the first training session is the first opportunity for this to begin; it was a good step.”

He said Joe Claridge, Lheureux Menga and Rhys Henry were absent due to holiday but Paul Walker, Dave Cowley, Adam Mills and Jake Turner had a good first session.

Mills, who has moved from Maldon &Tiptree, was keen to impress from the outset, chasing every ball and looking lively. He said he was looking forward to the start of the season with The Yellows.

Cowley, meanwhile, said: “I’m really happy to be back with the club and taking part in training.”

And Walker said he was also pleased to be with the club, as he looked forward to continuing to grow his game over the season.

“I’m delighted by Paul, particularly as he had a choice of a number of clubs. He has a great CV and everyone speaks very highly of him,” Godbold said.

“I was very impressed with his attitude and application, and believe he will work well with our goalkeeping coach Danny Potter.”

