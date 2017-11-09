EAPL: Mildenhall CC sign Rash

The new cricket season may be several months away, but Mildenhall CC have already started their preparations with the signing of Tom Rash.

The former Bury St Edmunds all-rounder has agreed to move to Wamil Way from fellow East Anglian Premier League outfit Copdock, for whom he scored 604 runs in all formats last term.

The Suffolk player is also adept with the ball in hand, having taken 43 wickets in 2017 for the Old London Road-based side.

A statement on Mildenhall’s website read: “We have great news as we welcome Tom Rash to MCC for the 2018 season.

“Tom represents Suffolk and will bring a wealth of experience which will help our younger home grown players develop.

“The C&C committee continue to look at options for strengthening and developing the team and are looking forward to an exciting 2018 season and beyond.”

