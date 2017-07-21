EAPL league leaders Sudbury seeking a response to defeat

Darren Batch says it is time for Sudbury to show their ‘bounce-back ability’ as they look to get their title challenge back on track this weekend.

The Talbots saw their lead at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) cut to eight points last Saturday, after closest rivals Swardeston beat Burwell to punish Sudbury’s 36-run defeat at home to Vauxhall Mallards.

But ahead of a trip to third-from-bottom Norwich this Saturday (11am), Sudbury’s club captain Batch insists the focus must now turn away from last weekend’s defeat and on to the next game.

“Obviously it was a disappointing result for us last Saturday,” he said.

“We’ve bounced back well from previous games which we’ve lost this season, and we’re going to need to show that we can bounce back again.

“We know winning is a habit, just as much as losing is, so it’s very important that we put Saturday behind us and focus on this week’s game.”

Saturday’s defeat to Mallards was only the third time that the league leaders Sudbury have finished on the losing side this season, and on the previous two occasions the Talbots have bounced back with a win in their next outing.

After losing their unbeaten record in a six-wicket reverse at Frinton-on-Sea on June 10, Sudbury returned to winning ways the following week with a five-wicket triumph against Mildenhall.

A narrow two-wicket defeat at defending champions Swardeston on July 1 was then followed by a dramatic one-wicket win away at Burwell seven days later.

Standing in their way from repeating the trick again this weekend are Norwich who, despite their lowly position in the table, head into the match unbeaten in their last four.

“Norwich are going to be a difficult and strong side to play, they’re in good form,” Batch said.

Opener Adam Mansfield (unavailable) and bowler Jonny Gallagher (triathlon) will both miss Saturday’s game, with Kenny and Billy Moulton-Day the likely replacements.