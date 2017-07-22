Duo help Suffolk’s Development team to a second triumph

Have your say

Sudbury’s Ben Parker and James Poulson helped Suffolk’s Development XI to back-to-back wins last week.

Suffolk took on Essex II at Woolpit Cricket Club in their second game of this year’s East of England Cricket Development Competition last Thursday, looking to continue their winning start to the tournament.

Parker contributed with 22 runs, while Poulson finished unbeaten on 13 as Suffolk finished their 50 overs on 265-6.

Poulson then bowled six overs for the expense of 23 runs as Essex were bowled all out for 168, giving Suffolk the win by 97 runs.

Suffolk sit at the top of the table with two wins from their opening pair of games, with a home clash against Cambridgeshire next up a week today (Thursday, July 27).