Crucial second win for Mildenhall in Premier League to give them belief

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (258-6) beat Frinton-on-Sea (256-8) by four wickets

Mildenhall hosted Essex side Frinton in the latest round of the EAPL, taking a crucial second win in the season with the help of Tino Best’s 90-run knock off 69 balls.

Frinton had first use of the Wamil Way pitch after Mildenhall won the toss but it did not take long for the first wicket to fall.

Best struck with just his second ball to dismiss Ishmael Dar for zero. Joe Fowler (32) and Kyran Young (41) then managed to steady things for the away side with a 50-run partnership.

The Frinton innings took some time to get going with 100 coming off 29 overs and 150 taking 47.1 overs.

Middle order batsman Kemar Smith proved to be the main man for Frinton as he scored 60 off 45 balls.

Mildenhall’s Kyle Morrison took some important wickets, finishing on 3-61.

Frinton ended on 256 from their 64 overs.

Mildenhall got off to a bad start in reply, with Peter Worthington out for zero.

But Morrison, who has been in excellent early season form with the bat, built a good partnership with number three Tom Westley.

Their 50-run partnership came about before Morrison hit his own half century. He was eventually out on 68 from 63 balls.

Despite this, Mildenhall were in some trouble when Matt Allen (30) was joined by Best. Allen batted with great maturity while Best took on the challenge.

Best brought up his 50 after 40 balls before Allen was dismissed for 33.

And Best was the star of the day with his 90 not out coming off 69 balls, helping Mildenhall to reach their target from 46.3 overs.

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two, East Bergholt (145) beat Mildenhall II (86) by 59 runs.

East Bergholt batted first and runs proved hard to come by on a rain affected pitch.

Crucial innings from the home side came via an important 55 from Connor Oakley as East Bergholt finished on 145 all out.

Skipper Steve Graham was the key performer for Mildenhall with the ball, taking five wickets for 44 runs.

But the away side never looked like scoring the runs they needed to win.

There were three ducks and only three batsmen scored double figures, Martin Taylor was the best with 36.

Mildenhall limped to 86 all out, well short of their target.

n In Division Four, Abberton (165-4) beat Mildenhall III (163-6) by six wickets.

Abberton won the toss and decided to bowl first on a damp crease.

Kevin Grant (68) was the pick of the Abberton batsmen while Neil Clarke (67) was Mildenhall’s best. Abberton took 18 points to Mildenhall’s five.

n In Division Seven, Mildenhall IV (142) beat Sudbury III (103) by 39 runs.

A team effort saw Matthew Parker remain not out for 42 at the crease before fielding magnificently to limit Sudbury’s score. Charles Thomas had the best of the bowling stats on 3-34.