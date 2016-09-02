Mark Warbrook cricket column: Melton now tops the wicket charts

Saturday saw all three teams in action. The first team had a match drawn and abandoned due to bad light. Sudbury scored 308 with skipper Batch continuing an excellent season with 107 not out. Ben Reece, also having a great season, scoring 55.

In reply, Dustin Melton was the only wicket-taker with good figures of 3-41 off 11. Melton is now the club’s leading wicket-taker. Bad light stopped play, with Great Witchingham 40 runs short. A decent 14 points on the road, two games left and the boys will want to make sure a great season ends on a high.

The seconds consolidated third place in Division Three and are keeping the pressure on Kelvedon. Promotion is still on. Two more wins could do it. They blew away Haverhill on Saturday chasing down 167 with only one wicket lost. Ben Tippett having a great season with four wickets. Mo three more - a top season for him, and Stuart Whitehart with two.

Will Shropshire is having an amazing season, averaging 95 in Division Three. Another 76. If he didn’t have a hand injury for six weeks who knows the tally he may have had for the season!

Keelan Waldock is also knocking hard on the first team door - with 68 not out he too has had a top season.

The third team rounded off their league season with a good game at Mildenhall. A mix of youth and experience saw Sudbury post 173. Chris Cook top scored with 43. Mildenhall were 174-6 at the end. Good to see the young Soburg, Smith and Burns in the wickets. Credit to Phil Halliday, who has worked tirelessly to get teams out and always providing a great team spirit - well done Phil and the team who sit in the top four.

Sunday saw two matches. Phil Halliday’s team were well placed for victory at Haverhill before the rain came. Chasing 240-6, Sudbury were 121-2 off 20. Dustin Melton continues to impress with the bat this season and always puts bags of effort into the club.

At home, Andy Holness’ friendly side completed a match before the rain. Sudbury 169-5 batting first. Holness and D Shropshire had a good opening stand. Shropshire retiring on 53, making way for young Alex Quinn, who made a good 16.

In reply, Leavenheath got them for two wickets down. Morgan Waldock took a stunning catch off Lewis Gawne’s bowling which was nice. Morgan made it a good weekend for the Waldock, also taking a wicket.

The friendly side has been an excellent way of introducing youth, and everyone on both sides has enjoyed it. The last Sunday friendly sees Twinstead visit next week.

Bank Holiday Monday saw our first-ever father v sons and daughters match. A great family fun day, which hopefully will continue as it got great support. Thanks to everyone involved and especially Bryan Poulson. The youngsters won it and even got a softball match in too.

So, two weeks left. The first team are at home to Horsford, the IIs travel to Halstead and the IIIs are at Wickham St Paul.

Sunday sees the visit of Twinstead. Keep it up lads, last week of stats for the website awards.