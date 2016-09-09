Mark Warbrook cricket column: Batch’s side chasing highest finish

Amazingly we didn’t have a rain-off this weekend.

Saturday was a wet one, but we managed to get all completed.

Sorry to say, this was the first weekend when we lost all matches, but there were still some good performances.

The first team on Saturday were in a very good position at the change of innings, bowling out Horsford, who were fighting for their lives at the bottom of the EAPL, for 157.

It was good to see Billy Moulton-Day back firing on all cylinders, taking three wickets. Well done, Billy.

In reply, Sudbury were all out for 114. Only Adam Mansfield (23) and Dustin Melton (22) really troubling the scorers.

The lads will be looking to dig in versus Norwich this weekend.

Sudbury have never finished in the top six of the East Anglian Premier League before and I am sure the lads will want to make it their best EAPL season ever and end it in style at Norwich.

The second team played through the rain at Halstead trying to get the match finished.

Unfortunately, an 80-run defeat has meant the chaps can’t now finish in the top two.

You never know, if there is any restructuring of leagues, changes in promotion or relegation, sometimes, finishing third can lead to promotion, so I know the lads will want to finish strongly against Mistley at home this weekend.

Halstead scored 209 with Tippet, Whitehart, Mohamed and Hyett all in the wickets.

In reply, Sudbury were all out for 123, Peter Siegert top scoring with 38.

It’s still been a good season for the seconds with younger players coming through, and some excellent performances bode well for the future.

Sunday saw our friendly side playing a home match against Twinstead.

A good Sunday crowd was in and thanks go to Phil Halliday for skippering the side as Andy Holness is away on his travels.

It’s been a great season for the friendly side, seeing the development of our juniors encouraged by more mature players has been great to see.

On Sunday, Sudbury scored 183. Credit to Dustin Melton who guided the youngsters through to a score of 145.

Dustin has been a credit to the club this season, helping with all aspects of club life and great fun on and off the field and into the small hours.

Morgan Waldock also impressed with bat and ball as well as Alex Quinn.

Twinstead chased the runs down with eight overs to spare and a great day was had by all.

Thanks to Twinstead and Lee Wooten, who have been helpful to Sudbury CC in many aspects this season. Long may this continue?

So, the final weekend is approaching.

The first team travel to Norwich, the IIs are at home to Mistley and the third team have a friendly at Bures.

Sunday sees the final Hunts County Bats Division One match of the season at home to Bardwell, 12:30pm start.

On Saturday night, the chairman hosts the end of season website awards.

The stats book has now closed and it will be interesting to see who gets what on Saturday night!