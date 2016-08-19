Mark Warbrook cricket column: A super Saturday, despite a defeat

It was billed as Olympic Super Sunday this week, but I really feel it was a super Saturday even though we didn’t get three wins out of three. The first team lost by seven wickets on Saturday, but they still sit top four, which is an amazing achievement; they’ve had a really good season to date.

It was great to see young Keelan Waldock make his Premier League debut and bat very well. Good signs for the future.

Ben Reece batted very well for 76 in Sudbury’s 193, but Copdock chased them down for the loss of three wickets. Melton, Reece and Hyett taking wickets. Whitehart also bowling very tightly.

The second team went back into the promotion positions after a fine win at home to Brockley. Matthew Griffiths skippered the side well and Sudbury scored 280. Steve Witham with a fine 75 and Matt Pears with 79 not out. Willie Amos also batting nicely with 39 opening up.

A big but attainable target at Sudbury, but wickets fell regularly and Ben Tippett was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets. Well done Ben, he has had a great first season at Sudbury this year and is a top lad. Will Shropshire also did well behind the stumps with a lightning-quick stumping and Andy Simmons took the final catch with Brockley all out for 218.

The third team had arguably the result of the weekend. There were a lot of holidays this week and we found it tough to put three sides out on Saturday. But we did and the thirds had a amazing game, beating top-of-the-table Tendring by seven runs. Sudbury scoring 135 and bowling Tendring out for 128.

Just shows what you can do with good team spirit, plenty of grass stains on your trousers and a love of the game!

It’s great to see the young lads like Dan Soburg and Dan Fisher taking two wickets a-piece, guided home by Sudbury’s legend David Hinchcliff, who took four wickets. Well done Hinchy.

The IIIs also move into the top four and with the IIs in second place, Saturday teams are doing okay.

On Sunday, take a bow Dustin Melton. He smashed 122 at Woolpit on Sunday. The lads scored 195 and Woolpit got the runs in 35 overs.

A good game was had by all and it was great to see Dustin in the runs showing he is a genuine all-rounder. He has been such a great guy to have around the club this year playing, coaching, laughing, joking and helping. A great club person all round. Well done Dustin.

So, only four weeks of the season left.

There is a Suffolk over-50s match today (August 18) at the ground.

This weekend sees the first team home to Burwell, who scored 400 v Swardeston this week, so should be a cracker.

The IIs have a big match: first v second at Copdock, and the third team have a wonderful friendly fixture at Twinstead.

Sunday sees a home league match v Haverhill.

Also, big congratulations to Tom Huggins and his wife Sarah, on the birth of their baby daughter, Poppy, last week.

We hope all is going well.

Let’s see plenty of grass stains over the next four weeks.