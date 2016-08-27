Halstead’s survival battle gets derby victory boost

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Braintree 253-6 lost to

Halstead 254-5

by five wickets

Halstead made it back-to-back wins in a rain-affected thriller at Braintree, with the game going right to the wire.

The visitors successfully chased down 254 in the 46th over to aid their Division One survival campaign.

Braintree batted first, with Harry Veal striking in the first over, dismissing Leech (4).

His opening partner Fisher was watchful as the hosts lost a second wicket, Celiz (12) caught behind by Larvet Masunda off of Joe Morris.

Fisher was joined by Chalk, the latter scoring at nearly a run a ball in an innings that contained 14 fours and a six.

Freddie Statham came into the attack, bowling a tight spell that included the wicket of Fisher (26), caught behind by Masunda.

Chalk had passed 50 when Halstead turned to the spin of Charlie Douglas-Hughes and Chris Roper, the pair taking the wickets of Ainsley (14) and Jackson (seven) respectively.

Garner (42 not out) helped Chalk pass his century. He eventually fell for 102 with Harry Pritchard taking the catch off the bowling of skipper Josh Wells.

Australian Quincy Titterton (31) joined Garner in blasting Braintree past 200, to finish on 253-6, with runs scored freely in the last 10 overs.

Halstead will have felt they let the hosts get away from them in the dying overs, having been 176-5 from 40 overs, but started well in reply with Douglas-Hughes opening alongside Masunda.

The pair worked well together, reaching 100 without the loss of a wicket, Masunda in the process passing 50 for the first time in Division One.

It would be the Zimbabwean to fall first, having made 60 as he was caught by Celiz off of Eveling’s bowling.

Mark Johnson (31) joined Douglas-Hughes, with the latter also reaching his half-century.

The pair added 77 for the second wicket before Douglas-Hughes was dismissed by Spalding for 73.

Johnson had scored quickly, but he soon followed back to the pavilion, giving Spalding a second wicket.

Josh Wells (35) and Harry Veal (22) both scored at exactly a run a ball in knocks that were heavily impacted by rain showers bringing play to a halt.

Golds returned to the attack and had both men caught, but Chris Rayner and Adam Morris steered Halstead to the all-important win.

n Sudbury slipped to sixth in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League after losing at home to Burwell by nine wickets.

Sudbury were all out for 95, the last four wickets falling without a run being added, Stuart Whitehart top-scoring with 21, Graham Hume taking five wickets for 29 runs.

Burwell needed just 8.5 overs to reach 99-1.