Club record broken in home win

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Marlon Dias hit an unbeaten 106 against Worly to surpass Piddington's unbeaten 100.

Hadleigh (262-4) beat Worlington (261) by six wickets

A magnificent unbroken partnership of 176 between Marlon Dias and Tom Piddington, who both made centuries, saw Hadleigh register their second win in successive weeks.

The home side won the toss and elected to field. Openers John Sands (28) and captain Richard Ford (56) started Worly’s innings strongly.

James Watson’s 121 off just 122 balls pushed the score on as they threatened to post a high score.

But no other batsmen was able to follow suit, with New Zealander Cody Golding’s 11 the next highest as their innings stumbled to a 261 halt.

Hadleigh’s bowlers did well but had a disjointed start which saw Piddington’s five overs go for 56 and Kyle Tanner taken off after two expensive overs.

Eight bowlers were used in all and it was Dias’ occasional leg-spin which produced three wickets, including the crucial one of Watson and two other victims as Worlington struggled to build on their solid start.

In reply, Hadleigh found themselves in trouble at 86-4, with Brock Price (0) and Josh Davey (15) already back in the pavilion. But the knocks of Dias and Piddington turned the match completely on its head.

Dias and Piddington, who both finished the match not out, took the attack to Worlington and started to wrestle back the advantage with their aggressive strokeplay and sharp running.

The momentum swung back Hadleigh’s way and as they closed in on their target, not only did both batsmen bring up their 100s, but they also broke the club’s record stand for the fifth wicket by 38 runs.

It was an important win for Hadleigh as they look to pull further away from the bottom three by targeting another win.

Next up for Hadleigh is a home encounter against Essex visitors Witham (1pm).