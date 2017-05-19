Club captain hoping team can maintain winning run

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Cambridge Granta (199-9) lost to Sudbury (201-4)

by six wickets

Sudbury CC sits joint-top of the Premier League table, remaining unbeaten after taking on their “toughest opponent so far” in Cambridge Granta.

The two sides went into the game knowing that a loss would see them drop off the top of the table, and Sudbury — helped by a century from Tom Huggins — came out victors.

Club captain Darren Batch said: “That’s four-nil now, so we’re very pleased with our really good start to the season.

“You can’t do better than four wins out of four so we can’t complain.

“And Cambridge were probably our toughest opponent so far. We kept it tight with our bowling, but we did have the best of the conditions which helped.

“And Tom played brilliantly, his score was important.

“This weekend we play Great Witchingham, who are also at the top of the table, so they represent a difficult challenge for us.

“But we’re confident we can get the win again.”

Sudbury travelled to Clare College without the services of South African fast bowler Dustin Melton, who missed the game through injury.

Sudbury won the toss and bowled first. James Poulson quickly got the breakthrough in the second over of the day when Douglas Rice was caught.

Both Sudbury’s opening bowlers kept a lid on the scoring in the early overs and when Billy Moulton-Day found the edge of Ben Claydon’s (5) bat the home side were in a bit of trouble at 12-2.

But Michael Pepper’s 125 not out continued to nudge the scoreboard along. He continued to play in a determined manner and picked off singles and twos wherever he could, but he struggled to forge a successful partnership.

Moulton-Day produced two unplayable deliveries in the space of two balls to reduce Granta to 121-6. Pepper stood firm and in Drew Hawley (19), Lewis Hill (13) and Rajan Singh (11) he found allies to help him push the score up to 199.

In reply, Sudbury had a mixed day at the crease, with Adam Mansfield caught in the fifth off the bowling Singh.

Batch came in and along with Huggins (111*) they moved the score along.

By the mid innings break the score had moved onto 78, with a further 112 needed off the remaining 25 overs.

Huggins passed his half century by hitting the ball for two consecutive boundaries.

Batch also reached his 50 but fell with 47 runs still required.

Ben Parker and Ben Reece came and went in consecutive balls to create a few nerves in the Sudbury dressing room.

But Huggins, along with James O’Brien (17*), refused to budge as they saw the team over the winning line.