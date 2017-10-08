Cavendish the cream of the crop in T20

The Melford Valley Twenty20 Finals Day proved to be a big hit with players and spectators alike, with 750 runs scored at Meeting Field as Cavendish Bulls walked off worthy winners.

Organisers have revealed they are looking at plans to expand the league after a successful first summer.

The Saturday before last saw the competition’s conclusion with a reduced 18-over format (due to the weather) getting off to an entertaining start with Bulls’ Joe Harvey (118) bringing up his 100 inside 11 overs as they marched to 176-4 against Acton Knights, despite James French’s 3-25.

The injured Nick Wright managed to hit 46 in reply but Acton fell 63 runs short.

Harvey’s 84 not out after lunch saw the Bulls rack up 127-3 against Melford Stags (Ben Pettitt 45) in a seven-wicket win to seal the league title.

Acton Knights (106-3) clinched the runners-up spot and a £175 cheque after winning their final match, against Melford Stags (104-8) with a fourth-wicket cameo between Keelan Waldock and French bringing them home with four overs to spare.

Nicholas King Homes plc and Melford Valley Tandoori were the sponsors.