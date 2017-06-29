Captain’s innings inspires Talbots to another victory

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (118-4) beat

Horsford (117)

by six wickets

Sudbury skipper Tom Huggins produced an innings fit for a captain as his unbeaten knock of 74 helped the Talbots to a six-wicket win over Horsford.

The Norfolk side were the visitors to Friars Street on Saturday, with Huggins winning the toss and decided to bowl first.

His decision was immediately vindicated as James Poulson nicked off opener Jonathon Crowe with the fifth ball of the day.

Poulson then accounted for Luke Findlay with a smart caught and bowled to leave Horsford stumbling at 6-2.

Stephan Mariller was the next man out, caught at cover by Dustin Melton off the bowling of Jonny Gallagher.

Melton himself then induced an edge from Chris Read that was held behind by Adam Mansfield to make it 30-4.

Robbie Bridestock was unlucky to glove one down the leg-side off Huggins for 25, before Melton trapped Callum Metcalf in front to leave the visitors reeling on 54-6.

A mini revival took place with Chris Brown (23) and Ryan Findlay (23) ensuring no further loss up to the lunch break, and the scoreboard had been improved to 86-6.

Huggins ‘yorked’ Findlay shortly after the break and he accounted for Brown in very similar circumstances, before Melton wrapped things up by having Darren Smith and Tom Nudd caught behind by Mansfield, as the Norfolk side had been bundled out for just 117.

Some wayward bowling at the start of the Sudbury innings allowed both Huggins and Mansfield to get the home side off to a great start.

Both batsmen punished short balls with authority and the score raced past 50, before Norfolk spin duo Brown and Findlay were brought into the attack.

Mansfield was then adjudged lbw off Brown for 22, with Darren Batch (nine) putting on 20 with Huggins before he was bowled through the gate by Brown.

The very next ball saw Ben Parker caught at short leg for a duck, before Ben Reece (six) provided some support for Huggins, but he fell when he top edged an attempted sweep off the bowling of Findlay.

Keelan Waldock dug in and allowed Huggins to demonstrate a masterclass in how to play spin bowling, the Sudbury captain manipulated the field expertly and, when the opportunity arose, punished any loose offerings.

It was fitting that Huggins ended the match with a towering six off Brown, ending up 74 not out to see his side home by six wickets.

Next up for the Talbots is a trip to last year’s Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League champions Swardeston, who sit second in the league, 21 points adrift of Sudbury in top spot.

The top of the table clash takes place at The Common on Saturday (11am).