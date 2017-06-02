Captain’s innings helps to seal victory for Halstead

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Halstead (290) beat Worlington (125)

by 165 runs

A century from captain Josh Wells helped steer Halstead to a comfortable 165-run win at home to Worlington at the weekend.

An in-form Worlington side were the visitors to Star Stile on Saturday and were in a confident mood, having lost only one fixture so far this season.

But they found Halstead’s skipper Wells in unstoppable form, with his match-winning knock of 129 proving too much for the visitors.

Worlington got off to a good start as Halstead’s opening batsmen Chris Huntington (six) and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (12) were both dispatched quickly.

But home captain Wells then threatened to take on their opponents alone, scoring 129 runs from just 80 balls.

Charlie Tunstall offered some hope for Worlington, picking up three wickets for his side, including the crucial wicket of Wells.

While 16-year-old Matthew Wittish also impressed, posting bowling figures of 4-32 to help dismiss the hosts for 290.

However, Worlington’s strong batting line-up were simply unable to fire in reply, and were bowled all out for just 125 runs.

The lower order of Tunstall (14), Alex Watson (19) and Cody Golding (25no) helped the visitors to pick up a second batting point, but that was all they could muster on the day.

Harry Veal (3-19) and Brandon Ward (3-32) both claimed three wickets each for Halstead, while Joe Morris (1-16), Sam Walter (1-11) and Wells (1-0) also chipped in with wickets as they chalked up their third win of the campaign.

Halstead (6th) travel to local rivals Hadleigh (9th) on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Three, Halstead II slipped to a crushing 199-run defeat away at Sudbury II on Saturday.

Luke Robinson (2-25) was the pick of the Halstead bowlers as he claimed two wickets, but an unbeaten knock of 83 from Robbie O’Donnell helped hosts Sudbury post an imposing total of 288-5.

Halstead offered little resistance in reply, with only Ben Roper (17), Sam Hawes (15) and Luke Robinson (13) managing to reach double figures.

Ben Hyett (4-25), Stuart Whitehart (3-22) and Gareth Boon (3-36) did the damage with the ball for Sudbury, who bowled out the visitors for 89.

Halstead (11th) will look to bounce back when they host Woolpit II (6th) at Star Stile on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Seven, Halstead III (182-5) slipped to a five-wicket defeat away at Melton St Audrys (183-5).

Callum Hansey (65no) and Andrew Jones (2-17) were the top performers for Halstead (9th), who host Woolpit III (7th) on Saturday (1pm).