Arendse rattles up debut ton

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Mistley II 148 lost to

Long Melford 152-3

by seven wickets

On a typical cold early April Saturday, the new-look Long Melford travelled to Mistley and recorded a comfortable win, Joshua Arendse scoring a century on his debut.

Jason Wade won the toss and had no hesitation in putting Mistley in to bat, and swing bowlers Wade and James French were soon in action.

Wade struck first, having Mistley captain Stevens plumb in front. French followed up by removing the off stump of fellow opener Day. Both kept it tight for the first 20 overs, Wade 1-29 French 1-56.

Mistley, on 80-2, regrouped with Parkes (46) finding luck was on his side, ably supported by Churchill (30).

The evergreen Bill Byford entered the game, bowling magnificently unchanged for the next 23 overs to finish with 6-36, alongside Matt Hoadley 2-21. Both bowled accurate lines and lengths, supported by enthusiastic fielding and catching. Mistley had no answer, and were all out on 148 in the 43rd over.

Melford’s new-look batting line-up saw Sam Blackman and Cameron Stace opening, and it was not long before Mistley had the early breakthrough. Blackman, attempting to push on too early, went third ball to Rudkin.

Overseas player Arendse, making his Two Counties debut, at only 20 showed excellent technique and quickly adapted to English conditions. Along with Stace he took the score to 40-1 before Stace was out lbw.

Wade supported Arendse in getting to his quickfire maiden 50. Wade fell to Rudkin as Arendse accelerated towards three figures.

He was supported by Ben Barnbrook (8no) and the game was won in the 23rd over with Mistley having no answer to Arendse who bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 122 (15 fours, seven sixes) as Long Melford won comfortably.