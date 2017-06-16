Arendse comes to the rescue

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Woolpit II (186-6) lost to Long Melford (187-7)

by three wickets

Joshua Arendse’s second century of the season helped Long Melford bounce back to winning ways at the weekend.

Melford travelled to Woolpit II on Saturday looking to put their first defeat of the season, the previous weekend, firmly behind them.

Jason Wade won the toss for the visitors and chose to bowl first, as in-form opening bowlers James French and Chris Sturgeon took hold of the new ball.

It did not take long for French to start making his usual inroads into the opposition, having opener Geoff Pilgrim well caught by Chris Castle in the covers and then clean bowling Matthew Angell.

But Woolpit began to dig in, with Julian Bradwell (38) and Harry Gale (59) rebuilding the innings on what appeared to be a good track to be batting on.

French and Sturgeon were replaced by Jon Matthews and Wade, who together kept the lid on the home side’s scoring total.

Matthews (2-47) removed both Bradwell and Gale, while it was left to French and Sturgeon to finish Melford’s attack.

Woolpit skipper Marcus West supported their innings with a well-put together 38, assisted by Adrian Bullett (20 not out) as the hosts finished on 186-6.

In reply, Melford’s out of form top order was again exposed with Cameron Stace, David Hodge and Bill Byford all falling cheaply.

This set the stage for Melford’s South African starlet Arendse to pull out a major rebuild of the innings, either side of Ben Barnbrook and Wade also going out on single figures.

Only Steve Hale (20) and French provided any real lower order support, as Arendse (114 no) struck 13 fours and four sixes to notch his second 100 of the season to seal the victory by three wickets.

Next up for Melford (2nd) is a home clash with Exning on Saturday (1pm).