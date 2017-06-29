Aimee makes history for village cricket side

Levenheath teen Aimee Collins made history at the weekend as she became the first female to play for Edwardstone Cricket Club’s adult team.

The 14-year-old was selected to play for Edwardstone in their friendly against Twinstead on Saturday, and enjoyed success as she took the wicket of the Twinstead captain on their way to victory.

Collins took up cricket several years ago after being inspired by her brother James, who had been playing for Edwardstone’s Colts team, and was delighted with how her debut went.

“I was really happy, but shocked, to be selected for the adult team as I am only 14,” she said. “But the club really is good at trying to bring younger people into the main team and giving them a real chance.

“I think my bowling has definitely improved over the last month thanks to my coach Barry Dakers. This probably got me in the team.

“I was quite anxious before the match as I was the only girl playing and I had never played in an adult match full of men.

“But everybody from both clubs were really nice to me. I got to bowl three overs and I took one wicket, which was amazing. I was also very happy because my team won the match.”

Away from cricket, Aimee is also involved in other sports, playing football for Capel Plough and she is a couple of belts away from being a black belt in karate.

“I just love playing sport,” the Colchester County High School for Girls pupil said.

“Being a girl has never been an issue. You can still do girly things and play football or cricket.

“I hope that my actions may give inspiration to other girls to become involved in sport, because it’s great fun and not just for boys!

“I just want to continue to enjoy playing sport. I want to play more often for the Edwardstone adult cricket team.

“I am a few belts short of my karate black belt, so I hope to achieve this in the next year or so.”