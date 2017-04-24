Your Suffolk and Essex County Council candidates

In total there are 10 divisions in the Babergh area.

The Labour Party, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and UKIP are all entering candidates into each category and the Green Party entering candidates in all bar one division, with three independents.

In the Babergh wards the candidates for each division are as follows:

Belstead Brook division: Stuart Armstrong, UKIP; David Busby, Lib Dem; Richard Hardacre, Green; Gerard Hudson, Con; David Plowman, Lab.

Cosford division: Robert Lindsay, Green; Philip Mutton, Con; Rickaby Shearly-Sanders, Lab; Leon Stedman, UKIP.

Great Cornard division; Marjorie Bark, Lib Dem; Peter Beer, Con; Sarah Page, Lab; Aidan Powlesland, UKIP; Dean Walton, Green.

Hadleigh division: Mick Fraser, Con; Lisa Gordon, Green; Christine Hempstead, UKIP; Sue Monks, Lab; Trevor Sheldrick, Lib Dem.

Melford division: Richard Kemp, Ind; Peter Lynham, UKIP; Margaret Maybury, Con; John Smith, Green; Paul Watson, Lab.

Peninsula division: Derek Davis, Ind; Phil Dunnett, Lab; Will Shropshire, Con; Andrew Sterling, Green; Dave Wood, Lib Dem.

Samford division: Sue Carpendale, Lib Dem; Gordon Jones, Con; Steve Laing, UKIP; Charlie Nixon, Lab.

Stour Valley division: James Carver, UKIP; John Cook, Lab; James Finch, Con; Lois Hickey, Green; Bryn Hurren, Lib Dem.

Sudbury division: Julie Fowles-Smith, Green; Adrian Osborne, Con; Jack Owen, Lab; John Sayers, Ind; Andrew Welsh, Lib Dem; Steven Whalley, UKIP.

Sudbury and East Waldingfield division: John Burch, Green; Darren Clarke, UKIP; Luke Cresswell, Lab; Colin Spence, Con; Robert Spivey, Lib Dem.

In St Edmundsbury the candidates for the Clare division are as follows: Robin Davies, Lab; Mary Evans, Con; Stuart Letten, UKIP; Alex Rolph, Lib Dem.

In Essex candidates in the Halstead division are as follows: Jo Beavis, Con; Jenny Bishop, Green; Anthony Felton, UKIP; Paul Hooks, BNP; Mark Jarman-Howe, Lib Dem; Garry Warren, Lab.

Hedingham division: Steve Bolter, Lib Dem; Bill Edwards, Lab; David Finch, Con; Dawn Holmes, Green; David Huxter, UKIP.