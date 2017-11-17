Youngsters become published writers following Sudbury Library competition

Budding writers have had their short stories compiled in a book as part of a competition to raise funds for Sudbury Library.

Youngsters were given the chance to hone their writing skills and create a 500-word short story.

The resulting book, titled Collection of Short Stories by the Children of Sudbury, features the stories of all 44 entrants.

Author Anthony Horowitz, who has published 40 books, wrote the foreword for the collection.

“If anyone has any doubt about the value and the importance of a community library, they should read this collection of short stories,” he said, before going on to praise the town’s library.

“Sudbury is very fortunate to have such a great facility. I very much hope that this book will help to support Sudbury Library now and in the future.”

Competition organiser Trudi Salter said: “We’re delighted at how successful the competition was and at the high standard of the entries we had from local children.”

The competition’s winners across two age categories were announced at Sudbury Library earlier this month.