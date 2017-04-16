Working together to learn about Easter

Tudor Primary School’s Easter celebration activity day saw children work in mixed age groups using crafts, design and technology skills to learn about the message of Easter.

Headteacher Elizabeth Campbell said: “It was heartening to see the older children working with and helping the younger children. It was a lovely end to a long, tiring term.”

Easter Celebration Activity Day at Tudor Primary School

The pupils tried weaving, printing and cooking, with many exploring the symbol of the cross and the message of hope it represents to Christians.

The children also made Easter nests, hot cross buns, pom-poms and Easter chicks.