Work on controversial Cornard housing development near Abbas Hall to begin soon

Work on a new 166-home development in Great Cornard, which was controversial during its planning process two years ago, is set to begin soon.

The homes will be built on the Woodland Rise development on land east of Carsons Drive, a site some have criticised for its proximity to the historic Grade I-listed Abbas Hall.

However, Persimmon Homes says the site was allocated for this purpose and would provide a significant public benefit.

Michelle Baker, Persimmon Homes Anglia’s head of sales, said: “Woodland Rise will be a charming development in a family-friendly village.

“We are creating a selection of properties to suit first time buyers, growing families or mature downsizers, and we are confident the homes will prove popular with local buyers who want to stay in this location.”

The homes are set to go on sale next month.