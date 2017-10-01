Wording not tree-mendous in Sudbury town survey

Concerns over a public survey – launched by Sudbury Town Council over the relocation of its Christmas tree – have been raised by a resident.

Views were sought after the council announced that, due to a lack of funds, plans to move the tree from its current location near Santander, in Old Market Place, to a spot on Market Hill, would not go ahead this year.

David Riddlestone, of Chaucer Road, has raised concerns over the wording of the questions in the survey, which failed to outline the rise in council tax involved in the relocation.

One question asked: “Would you accept an increase in your council tax to cover the costs of the required ground works?”

Mr Riddlestone argues that the wording could influence the outcome.

“The way it’s written determines what result your going to get,” said the 74-year-old.

“There were no figures quoted. They should have the cost in the survey.”

Jodie Budd, assistant clerk to Sudbury Town Council, said the authority had received five quotes, ranging from £2,000 to £5,000. The council tax rise was not included because it had not been calculated.

“It was partly because we hadn’t worked it out and because the relocation wouldn’t happen this year,” she explained.

“In hindsight, we could have worked out the figure but our finance officer hadn’t agreed a quote, so we didn’t think we could give an accurate figure.”

“A lot of people think it’s just about transporting the tree from one place to another, but it isn’t,” added Mrs Budd.

“It’s to cover all the costs of the grounds work to install the tree.”

Businessman Stuart Poole has pledged to raise the funds himself.

He has approached firms for help and has so far raised around £3,000 in sponsorship.