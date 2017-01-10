Woodhall to join academy trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Sudbury primary school officially joined a local academy trust.

Woodhall Primary School in Mayflower Way has become the latest school to join the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, after being deemed ‘inadequate’ by Government inspectors Ofsted in March.

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said there were huge positives in the move for both staff and the 430 pupils at the school and its on-site nursery.

Mr Fuller, who became headteacher in September, said: “Since joining Woodhall, I have been delighted by the support and goodwill the community has shown towards me and the school, and the hard work of all the staff and children.

“One of the things we have been impressed with by the trust is how they understand we have our own identity.

“The parents I have spoken to seem excited about the prospect of us joining with the trust and the support we will receive as a result.

“From the feedback we have had from parents, we have been reassured that they trust our judgement to make the right decision.”

The move means the Haverhill-based trust now has 15 schools under its banner across West Suffolk.

Woodhall, which has dropped the ‘Community’ from its name, will see a number of benefits from the move according to deputy head teacher Helen Arbon.

“It will give us a greater support network and more opportunities to share good practice and greater access to training, resources, advice, help and those sorts of things.”

Other benefits include savings in departments such as human resources and IT.

“We can centralise an awful lot and save money which we can then use where it matters,” Mrs Arbon added.

Howard Lay, chief executive of Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We are impressed with the ambition of Woodhall Primary School, its commitment to its local community and determination to achieve the very best for its pupils.

“The school believes in our principles and our philosophy of creating a family of interdependent schools and we are pleased to welcome them into the trust.”

Darren Woodward, director of primary education for the trust, said: “We are delighted to have Woodhall joining. From our early involvement with them, it is clear they share the same values as all our schools.”

As well as the school name the school has a new logo incorporating its four house colours.

The uniform will remain the same, royal blue with white polo shirt, but with the new logo.