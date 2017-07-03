Women on Wheels cycling sportive to return to Sudbury area

A county-wide cycling initiative aimed at encouraging women and girls to get on their bike will ride through Sudbury in one of several events later this year.

Women On Wheels, which is now in its fourth year, is open to females between the ages of eight and 88, in the hope of encouraging regular participating in cycling, as part of Suffolk’s effort transform itself into England’s most active county.

Ann Williamson, the Women on Wheels ambassador, said: “The ethos of the Women on Wheels events is to get women either into cycling or lapsed cyclists to return to it.

“Routes vary from five miles to 70 miles and are for complete novices to the regular cyclists.

“They are not sportives, they are social, community based events and what has been really encouraging for me as Ambassador is the number of ladies who continue cycling after the event and return year on year, some taking the next step up and choosing a longer route.”

The Sudbury leg of this year’s Women on Wheels takes place on September 17, setting off from Acton Village Hall, with registration starting at 7.30am.

For further information, please visit www.wowsuffolk.org.uk