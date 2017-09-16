Women on Wheels charity cycle ride hits the road tomorrow

A charity bike ride is encouraging women and girls to sign up and support a worthwhile cause when it rides through the Suffolk countryside tomorrow.

Women on Wheels will take place in Acton on Sunday, September 17, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The countryside cycle ride, now in its second year, will offer cyclists a choice of either a five, 20 or 50-mile route.

Tea and cake refuelling stations will also be available along the route.

Last year’s inaugural event saw 100 women take part, raising more than £3,500 for the hospice.

This year’s event has been boosted by a £300 donation from Sudbury town and county councillor Jack Owen.

Lisa Dagnall, event co-ordinator, said: “This funding will make a real difference to the event as it will cover one of the largest costs – first aid – which is an essential requirement for the event.”

Mr Owen said: “I am delighted to be able to support the Women on Wheels from my locality fund. These type of events are very worthwhile and will add value to the community.”

To register for the event, go to www.stnicholoashospice.org.uk/wowsudbury.