Woman who was part of wartime love story dies aged 92

A Great Cornard woman whose life and encounters with US servicemen in the Second World War was told in two books has died.

Joan Lynton’s Sudbury love affair with American GI Robert Arbib did not end in marriage but they had a life-long friendship.

Mrs Lynton, who was born in Great Cornard, died aged 92. Her funeral will take place at West Suffolk crematorium on January 31 at midday.

Mrs Lynton and Mr Arbib’s story is immortalised in his book Here We are Together: The Notebook of an American Soldier in Britain. It was published in 1946 and was a best seller on both sides of the Atlantic.

How they met over the post office counter in Sudbury and the friendship that lasted until his death is also told in No Glorious Dead by Valerie Herbert and Shirley Smith published by Sudbury Museum Trust in 2009.