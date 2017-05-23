Woman pleads not guilty at court to Great Cornard arson

A 20-year-old woman from Great Cornard was one of three people involved in starting a fire which caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to a flat, it has been alleged.

Today Abigail Bolden, of Kersey Avenue, went on trial at Ipswich Crown Court charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Bolden, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of being involved in setting fire to a flat in Queensway, Great Cornard on January 12 last year.

The jury heard prosecution claims that Bolden, together with a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present when Shaun Du’Barry Spinks set light to newspapers which were sticking out of the letter box.

Du’Barry Spinks, 20, of Hawkins Road, Sudbury, giving evidence for the prosecution, told the court that he and the 17-year-old had used sticks to poke burning paper through a cat flap at the property.

The jury heard allegations that Du’Barry Spinks, Bolden and the 17-year-old had been trying the doors of houses and flats to see if any were unlocked, including the flat where the fire was started and where Bolden’s cousin was.

Du’Barry Spinks and the 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to committing arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

They are due to be sentenced at the end of Bolden’s trial.

Prosecuting, Wayne Cleaver told the court that following her arrest, Bolden had denied any involvement in starting the fire and had blamed Du’Barry Spinks and the 17-year-old.

Bolden said she did not want to be involved with what the other two were doing but had not wanted to walk home alone.

The trial continues.