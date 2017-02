A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Sudbury on Sunday night after a collision while two children were in the vehicle.

Police were called to Ballingdon Street, which was temporarily closed, at around 9pm after a Ford Focus collided into a tree.

The woman and two children left the scene but a witness called the police and the woman was later arrested at an address in Sudbury.

All three were taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance.