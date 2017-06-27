Woman in her 80s dies after serious traffic collision near Long Melford

A woman in her 80s has died after being struck by a car in Stanstead, near Long Melford, yesterday afternoon.

Police and ambulance services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called out at 3.15pm yesterday, following reports of a serious collision between a grey BMW and a woman on the B1066 Lower Street.

The female driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and was assessed by medics at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting the incident reference number 306 of June 26.