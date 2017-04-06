Woman donates hair to cancer charity

It was while volunteering with the Sea Cadets that Ilse Heard learned about a cadet who had cancer and realised how much people go through in dealing with the illness.

So she decided to have her hair cut for a charity called Little Princess Trust, providing real-hair wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and illness, raising £300 sponsorship for the charity in the process.

At Alcatraz salon in Gaol Lane, Sudbury, Ilse is pictured with stylist Dave Hume. She said: “My hair has been growing for seven years and it has taken three years to have the courage to do this.”