Witness appeal after woman falls from moving vehicle in Leavenheath

A woman was seriously injured after falling from a moving car in Leavenheath on Saturday evening, sparking a police appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Suffolk Police officers were called out on June 10, shortly after 7.40pm, following reports that a woman had fallen from the passenger side of a white Audi Q7 as it drove along the A134, near Honey Tye.

The vehicle is said to have been travelling northbound in the Sudbury direction when the woman, who is in her 20s, left the vehicle.

She sustained a serious head injury as a result of the fall and was taken to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance, where she currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

Suffolk Constabulary has now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this serious incident.

It is appealing for anybody who witnessed what happened on the night to get in contact.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 414 of Saturday, 10 June.