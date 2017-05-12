West Suffolk Hospital shuts down email to defend against cyber-attack

West Suffolk Hospital had to shut down its incoming email this afternoon service to defend itself against an international cyber-attack which has hit computer systems across the NHS.

The attack, which has hit organisations across Europe, has locked the files in a number of NHS Trusts today including Norfolk and Norwich, Norfolk’s James Paget and Colchester General Hospitals.

Affected computers are said to be showing a message like this

A spokeswoman for West Suffolk Hospital said this evening: “We’re currently unaffected but we have shut down our incoming email. We’re taking extra precautions to protect our systems.”

Anyone needing to contact the hospital should do so by telephone.

Nationally, the NHS says it has IT specialists working on the problem.

The attack uses a ransomware like one known as WannaCryptor. It locks files and demands a ransom paid in the online currency Bitcoin.

An NHS Digital statement said: “NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and ensure patient safety is protected.

“Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.”

Organisations attacked across Europe include the Spanish telecoms giant Telifonica, which owns O2, but attacks have also been reported in USA, Russia, Italy, Vietnam, China and Taiwan.