West Suffolk Hospital praised by health secretary

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) staff have been congratulated by the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, for the trust’s ‘exceptional performance’.

In the NHS staff survey results for 2016, WSFT emerged as the acute trust with the best performance engagement score in England.

Mr Hunt said: “From visiting organisations throughout the country, I know the immense amount of day to day hard work that will have been behind this outcome cannot be underestimated. It is greatly appreciated, not just by me, but by all your patients that will be benefiting as a result.”

Steve Dunn, WSFT chief executive, said: “This praise and recognition is for all our staff. They work hard to make West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust a great place to work and deliver outstanding outcomes for our patients.

“The NHS is facing challenging times but our staff really do go the extra mile and do deliver, as Jeremy Hunt acknowledges, exceptional performance. It is a privilege to work with such great people.”

The staff engagement score relates to the following aspects of staff engagement: staff members’ perceived ability to contribute to improvements at work; their willingness to recommend the trust as a place to work or receive treatment and the extent to which they feel motivated and engaged with their work.

Mr Dunn added: “Staff commitment and hard work underpins our trust’s great outcomes, including our latest CQC report, which marks us out as one of nine acute hospitals in the country rated outstanding for medical care.

“We regularly perform well across several national quality audits and are highly rated for early detection of cancer, for our stroke services and for hip fracture care among others. We will not get complacent and continue to encourage staff to contribute their ideas.”