West Suffolk Hospital investigates ‘serious incidents’

West Suffolk Hospital is investigating 10 serious incidents reported in March, five relating to norovirus outbreaks, four to patient safety and one to concerns over its blood transfusion service.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust records norovirus outbreaks as serious due to the potential consequences of closed beds.

The safety incidents included two unexpected/potentially avoidable deaths, an unexpected/potentially avoidable injury causing serious harm and a ‘never event’ where a patient had an unnecessary procedure.

A trust spokeswoman said the ‘never event’ patient ‘has not suffered any adverse consequences of the additional procedure and a full investigation is under way’.

The final incident followed inspections in January and March by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency which found ‘areas of concern’ with the trust’s blood transfusion service, currently operated by the North East Essex and Suffolk Pathology Service.

Rowan Procter, executive chief nurse at the trust, said: “We took immediate action and carried out a review, confirming patient safety had not been affected.”