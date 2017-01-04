West Suffolk Hospital closes a second ward after norovirus confirmed

West Suffolk Hospital has had to close two wards to admissions and restrict visiting hours after an outbreak of the diarrhoea and vomiting virus norovirus.

Ward G4 was closed on Tuesday and F5 on Wednesday and visiting hours to those wards are restricted to evenings only. Anyone visiting has been urged to take extra care to wash their hands with soap and water both on arrival and when leaving the wards.

Rowan Procter, chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We would advise anyone who has had diarrhoea or vomiting to stay away from the hospital for at least 48 hours after they have recovered, even if they feel better. Otherwise they run the risk of unknowingly passing the highly contagious illness on to someone who is already sick.

“Anyone who visits the hospital should be vigilant and take care to clean their hands. If they are visiting the affected ward, they should use soap and water when they arrive and before they leave as the alcohol gel is not effective against this virus.”

Public Health England said instances of norovirus are currently 12 per cent higher in England than the average for the same period between 2011/12 and 2015/16.

Information on norovirus, how to combat its spread and what to do if you get it are at www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Norovirus