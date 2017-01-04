WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issue yellow warning for ice across east of England

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for eastern counties for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The weather warning is from 7pm tonight, Tuesday January 4 until 10am tomorrow and covers parts of Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

“Icy patches are likely to form this evening and overnight, especially where showers occur,” a Met Office forecaster said.

“Clear spells this evening and overnight will allow temperatures to widely fall below freezing allowing icy patches to form, especially on untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads. ]

“Further showers will also occur which could lead to localised wash-off where roads have been treated.”