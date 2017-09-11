Was it you? Babergh’s £1m lottery prize claimed

A £1 million Euromillions lottery ticket bought in Babergh but unclaimed since it was drawn on August 15 has finally been claimed.

Andy Carter, National Lottery senior winners’ advisor, said, “It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money.

“We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

National Lottery will only say who it was if they agree to publicity