Wallaby spotted on Sudbury road

A Sudbury motorist was left rubbing his eyes in disbelief after spotting what he believes was a white wallaby hopping along a road near Foxearth.

Julian Eley saw the marsupial on the road after dropping his wife off at work.

Although his wife did not believe him at first, he managed to take a video of the unusual animal on the Suffolk and Essex border – more than 10,000 miles away from its native home.

Mr Eley said: “I was just so shocked, it was really surprising.

“My wife wouldn’t believe me. I took her down the road a couple of times, but I couldn’t see it again. Now I’ve got it on video, she believes me.”

Despite it being pitch black at the time when he saw it, the wallaby could be seen as clear as day hopping along the tarmac.

It is thought the animal could have escaped from a wildlife park.

Wildlife experts say it is not impossible for the animal to be living wild.

Mr Eley took the video on September 17.

He explained: “I just took my wife to work at 8pm and then went to walk the dog. It’s a nice drive down there, with all the country roads.

“I knew there was something in the area as I’d seen something on my drive around there before.

“So I set my phone up on the off chance that I might see something, and I just pressed record.”

He added: “There’s more than one there, there’s three that I know of. A couple of cyclists have said they saw two in a row.

“On the video I took, you can see that there’s another one jumping into the bushes.

“It was just a bit of fun but, after a while, the white wallaby wouldn’t move out the way, so I couldn’t get past it and had to wait.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Wildlife Trust said: “What a lovely, unusual sighting.

“Our mammal experts say that it is unlikely that this is a wild wallaby but, instead, an escapee.

“It isn’t impossible that it is from the wild, but it is not something that we have heard of in the area before.”

The spokesman added: “It’s unlikely that it would survive long in the wild, particularly so near to the road and motorists.”