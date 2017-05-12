Walkers to put their best foot forward

The Suffolk Walking Festival starts this weekend, with more than 100 walks on offer throughout the county, including three in Sudbury.

On Saturday, walkers can discover the town’s churches and chapels, while a guided walk of Sudbury’s Talbot Trail will form Sunday’s event.

Both walks are around the town, with many of the churches open on Saturday.

The guide will highlight the role of churches in Sudbury in the past and the present, with one eye on the future.

On Sunday, the Talbot Trail is a walk around the town’s historical core, punctuated with 14 different small bronze sculptures.

Each sculpture – mounted on a red bollard – tells its own, often quirky tale, representing a story from Sudbury’s past.

Tales include a visit from Queen Boudicca’s army on the way to burn Colchester to the ground, and Simon of Sudbury losing his head during the Peasants’ Revolt.

On May 21, participants can enjoy a boat trip courtesy of the River Stour Trust and a guided walk.

For more information or to book, go online at www.suffolkwalkingfestival.co.uk.