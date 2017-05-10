Waldingfield opera singer thrilled to be performing concert in village church

Baritone Mark Saberton’s successful career has taken him around the world, performing in front of sell-out audiences.

The Suffolk singer will be performing closer to home later this month – in the village church where he practices.

His Teatime Concert of Songs at St Lawrence’s Church in Great Waldingfield will include a wide repertoire of music, from folk and opera to theatre songs and the classics.

Mark, who has sung with some of the world’s top opera companies, will be accompanied by the man who taught him piano when he was a schoolboy, firing his passion for music.

“I began piano lessons in Colchester with Joe Richardson – he also taught at Stoke Middle School where my parents were both teachers – and I am thrilled that he will be performing in the concert,” he said.

The hour-long programme on Sunday, May 21, will include classics by Handel, Mozart, Bizet and Puccini, as well as 20th century songs written by Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, Flanders and Swann and Gilbert and Sullivan.

Mark said: “I have chosen a mixture of some better known numbers, as well as some less familiar songs. The recital is mostly in Italian and English, together with a dash of French.

“I will be doing Nessun Dorma because I appreciate what an emotional impact it has on people – and it seems unfair that tenors tend to get all the best tunes.

“There are also a few simple folk songs – I am working on writing my own Suffolk-based material – and some music theatre items.

Tickets cost £8, there will be tea and cake after the recital and part of the money raised will go towards church funds at St Lawrence’s – where Mark often practices using the magnificent acoustics of the medieval building.

On June 30, Mark will be at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury, where he will be joined by Ipswich-based soprano Julie Roberts and pianist Matthew McCombie.

In the autumn Mark will play the role of Smirnov in Walton’s The Bear for the Mid-Wales Opera – a one-act work written in 1967, the year Mark was born.