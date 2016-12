Jane Giffould from the Halstead 21st Century Group has nominated Halstead public gardens for an award in the Best Parks Award 2016 run by the Fields in Trust.

Voting closes on November 9 at 5pm.

Jane said: “This would be a thank you for all the hard work done by Peter Nice and his team and for the Friends of Halstead Public Gardens and the volunteers who work in the gardens.

“It would also be another award for Halstead.”