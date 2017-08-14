Volunteer groups and councillors co-ordinate efforts to improve Sudbury

Volunteers groups and councillors are seeking to co-ordinate their efforts to improve Sudbury, following a meeting to discuss the work being done around the town.

Volunteer groups in Sudbury met members of Sudbury Town Council,Babergh District Council and Suffolk County Council last month to set up a system of monitoring their activities, in order to be more effective and avoid duplication of work.

This new co-ordinated effort aims to boost initiatives like the Sudbury Society’s ‘Love Sudbury’ campaign, the work of individual litter pickers in the town and the ongoing Greener Sudbury scheme.

Litter volunteer Sarah Bennett said: “Although there have been numerous endeavours by schools, organisations and individuals over the years, litter, fly-tipping and the general appearance of the town are still cause for concern.

“Although many volunteers and voluntary organisations are attempting to counter the situation, much still needs to be done.

“Maybe you would like to “love Sudbury” too, but don’t quite know how to go about it and need some advice, or perhaps you have an area near you that needs clearing of litter or a little greening project in a patch near you. Don’t feel alone, because you’re not.”

To learn more about the Love Sudbury campaign, see www.sudburysociety.org.uk.