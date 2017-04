A 1940s swing dance and vintage afternoon tea party takes place in Lavenham next month to commemorate the up-coming 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa has joined forces with vintage group The Baker Boy Collective to run 1940s events from 19 to 22 May. They plan to stage events every year until the 75th anniversary in 2020.

Money raised goes to the forces charity SSAFA and Lavenham Community Council’s fundraising project for a new pre-school.