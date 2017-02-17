VIDEO: Tiptoe through the snowdrops in Long Melford

Snow greeted the start of the snowdrop walks at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford on Saturday.

It is a beautiful time of year to explore the 25 acres of gardens, woodland walks and parkland at the venue, as our picture by Mark Bullimore shows.

Youngsters can explore a Storybook Trail where they will come across scenes from popular stories, like old favourites such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Three Little Pigs and Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Weather permitting, the flowers will last well into March, to be followed by huge drifts of daffodils, primroses, aconites, cowslips, oxslips, bugle, violets and forget-me-nots, providing colourful displays throughout the spring.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Snowdrop walk around the grounds of Kentwell Hall in Long Melford. Pictured is Danielle and Dylan Eccles from Halstead. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE