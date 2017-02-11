VIDEO: Sudbury student works on rap video

Two West Suffolk College students have made a music video for African rapper
Felix Dangmaa Lambert, pictured, who was visiting the college as part of his MA studies at university to fill in a questionnaire with students. When he saw a music video the pair had done, the part-time rapper from Ghana asked if they could make a video for him. Tom Swain from Sudbury and Bradley Welling from Haverhill completed the video as part of their work experience, with Harry Binks from Rattlesden carrying out editing duties. Felix said he was delighted with the result.