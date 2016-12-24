VIDEO: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy joins hunt for missing airman Corrie McKeague

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has joined the hunt for missing airman Corrie McKeague who vanished after a night out three months ago.

The 23-year-old disappeared in the early hours of the morning on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds.

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has joined the hunt for a missing airman Corrie McKeague. ANL-161224-135625001

He was reported missing after he failed to turn up at his base in RAF Honington.

Corrie’s family have been campaigning for months in a bid to get help to find the missing airman and yesterday English actor Tom Hardy joined the appeal.

Darroch McKeague, Corrie’s brother, posted a video of the Hollywood star to the ‘Find Corrie’ Facebook group.

In the video, Legend actor Tom Hardy, 39, said: “Serviceman Corrie McKeague went missing on September 24 this year at approximately 3.20 in the morning in Bury St Edmunds.

Corrie McKeague

“Nobody has seen or heard of him since and his family is extremely worried and desperate to find him before Christmas or as soon as possible.

“Nobody has given or volunteered any information of his whereabouts.

“So if you have any information at all about his whereabouts please contact the number provided, either to the family themselves, or to the police on the number on the poster below.

“Thank you very much for your help.”

Corrie was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am in Brentgovel Street, Bury, after a night out with friends from RAF Honington.

He was wearing a light pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white jeans and brown suede timberland boots with light soles.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

A qualified gunner and team medic, Corrie joined II Squadron RAF Regiment three years ago and lived on the RAF Honington base with his black pug puppy, Louell.

Corrie’s last sighting shows the young squaddie walking from a shop doorway and walking into a horseshoe-shaped area and no sight of him emerging.

Anyone with information should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.