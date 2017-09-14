Victims threatened with screwdrivers in Great Cornard home robbery

A group of thieves threatened four people with screwdrivers as they robbed a home in Great Cornard earlier this week.

The incident occurred at about 9pm on Monday, when three men entered a house at Highbury Way and threatened the four occupants, demanding cash and property.

The victims were made to sit in a room together while the offenders searched the house.

One of the men snatched a gold chain and stole earrings from one of the occupants, a woman.

A large amount of cash, four iPhones, and a silver ladies Rolex watch were also stolen.

The three men then exited the house via the back door and are believed to have fled in the direction of The Drift at approximately 9.45pm.

The victims were badly shaken by the incident, but nobody suffered any injury.

Two of the offenders are described as talking with an Eastern European accent, whilst the third man had an English accent, and all three men were masked by balaclavas during the incident.

Anybody who saw any suspicious activity at the time and location stated above, or who has any information about the incident, is urged to call DC 1960 Hughes in CID West on 101, quoting the reference code 60183/17.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.